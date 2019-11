Napoli, Gattuso the favourite to replace Ancelotti

Napoli are going through a rough spell, having won just one of their last five games in the league. Therefore, president De Laurentiis has given Ancelotti an ultimatum: he has until December 10th to turn things around, otherwise changes will be made.According to Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), in the event of a mid-season sacking, Gattuso is the favourite to replace Ancelotti. For the future, though, the president likes Gasperini (Atalanta), Simone Inzaghi (Lazio), Maran (Cagliari), ten Hag (Ajax) and Petkovic (Switzerland).