Napoli, Gattuso the favourite to replace Ancelotti
12 November at 10:15Napoli are going through a rough spell, having won just one of their last five games in the league. Therefore, president De Laurentiis has given Ancelotti an ultimatum: he has until December 10th to turn things around, otherwise changes will be made.
According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), in the event of a mid-season sacking, Gattuso is the favourite to replace Ancelotti. For the future, though, the president likes Gasperini (Atalanta), Simone Inzaghi (Lazio), Maran (Cagliari), ten Hag (Ajax) and Petkovic (Switzerland).
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments