Napoli, Gattuso warns Barcelona: 'We will face them without fear'

The Catalan side showed how strong they are in the group stage, fielding a makeshift eleven at the San Siro against Inter. Despite this, they won the game by two goals to one, so it certainly won't be an easy game for Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli.

The Partenopei haven't had a good start to the season, especially in the league, although they managed to get through to the Round of 16 in Champions League. Unlike Ancelotti, Gattuso isn't as experienced in European competitions, which could be of negative effect.

On the club's official twitter page , the first comments from the manager arrived on the draw, making it clear that they won't back down against Barcelona.

"Barcelona are a great team, it will be a great challenge and with two fascinating games. We will face them without fear," he stated.

Earlier today, the draw for the Champions League Round of 16 games took place. Atalanta and Juventus got Valencia and Lyon respectively, which they should be pretty pleased with. However, Napoli got one of the toughest sides, namely Barcelona.