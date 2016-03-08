Napoli-Genk: Live, Confirmed line-ups

Napoli have a better H2H record than RB Salzburg, who are in third place Therefore, should they finish at the same points, then Napoli would go through. Then again, the Austrian side will face Liverpool, which certainly won't be easy. Follow the game below.

Before the big clash between Inter and Barcelona at 21:00, Napoli will take on Genk in the early kick-off time (18:55), hoping to secure their spot in the knockout phase of Champions League. With two points to spare down to third, the Partenopei can afford to draw.