Napoli, Giuntoli prepares offer of €70m for Lukaku



Speculation linking Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku to Napoli is mounting this morning. Inter had been considered the front-runners for his signature after expressing an interest in the Belgian, following his admission that he would love to play in Serie A one day. However with Inter seemingly close to sealing a deal for Roma’s Edin Dzeko it appears that their trail for Lukaku has cooled somewhat.

And in the last 24 hours Napoli have entered the equation, with many sources now reporting their interest in him. The Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, held a meeting with P&P Sports, the company that manages Lukaku. Giuntoli is ready to offer United €70m for Lukaku, while preparing a contract for the striker worth €10 million net, per season



"The sporting director has informed the counterpart that Napoli would be ready to negotiate with the English club should they decide to put the attacker on the market, so the will is there, as there is also the desire to try, because the Belgian striker responds exactly to the profile of the striker requested by Carlo Ancelotti. At the first sign of United, Giuntoli will present himself with a offer of €70 million, while it would be ready to let the player sign a four-year 10 million euro net, per season "