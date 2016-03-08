Napoli, Giuntoli: 'We have to give Lobotka and Demme time'
18 January at 21:10Rino Gattuso's Napoli are currently playing against Giuseppe Iachini's Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A this evening. Earlier today, Simone Inzaghi's Lazio beat Sampdoria by an impressive 5-1 score line as they have been on fire of late. Gattuso will surely hope to get the win today as Napoli have been struggling. ADL's team are coming off a 1-0 loss to Lazio in the Serie A but they did beat Perugia mid-week in the Coppa Italia. On the other hand, Fiorentina are coming off a 1-0 win to SPAL in the Serie A and they also beat Atalanta mid-week in the Italian Coppa Italia. This should be a solid game as there is only three points separating both sides in the standings. Ahead of this game, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli spoke to DAZN, here is what he had to say:
'Lobotka and Demme? They are both doing well but we have to give them time to settle in. We have to be patient but I am sure they will give us a lot...'. More to come...
Lobotka and Demme have both been recently signed by Napoli as Gattuso will surely hope to turn Napoli's season around. For more news click here
