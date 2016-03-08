Napoli give manager Ancelotti two games to save job
03 December at 12:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli have given manager Carlo Ancelotti just two more games to turn things around or else he will lose his job, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The former Real Madrid manager has been under increasing pressure after series of unimpressive performances by the Naples-based outfit in the recent past, more so after the dressing room revolt against the club president Aurelio de Laurentiis.
As per the latest report, Ancelotti has now been given two more games to turn things around or he will be replaced at the bench.
The good news for the former Chelsea manager is that both of Napoli’s next two games are winnable as they will go up against Udinese on Saturday and then they will face Genk in their final UEFA Champions League group match on December 12 at the home ground.
Ancelotti has been at Napoli since the summer of 2018 and has a contract with the club till the summer of 2021.
