Napoli given edge by Raiola in pursuit of Chelsea and Milan target

15 January at 09:40
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are turning their attention to PSV winger Hirving Lozano after Hamed Traore appears to have signed a deal with Fiorentina.

Giuntoli, Napoli's sporting director, is trying his best to get Carlo Ancelotti a couple of additions before the end of the month and, as per the Gazzetta, Lozano is seen as a top priority. 

PSV ask for €40m for Lozano and, so far, Napoli have only bid a reported 30m with bonuses. However, the player's agent, Mino Raiola, is in constant communication with Giuntoli and therefore Napoli are confident of holding the edge over the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.