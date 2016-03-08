Napoli given edge by Raiola in pursuit of Chelsea and Milan target
15 January at 09:40According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are turning their attention to PSV winger Hirving Lozano after Hamed Traore appears to have signed a deal with Fiorentina.
Giuntoli, Napoli's sporting director, is trying his best to get Carlo Ancelotti a couple of additions before the end of the month and, as per the Gazzetta, Lozano is seen as a top priority.
PSV ask for €40m for Lozano and, so far, Napoli have only bid a reported 30m with bonuses. However, the player's agent, Mino Raiola, is in constant communication with Giuntoli and therefore Napoli are confident of holding the edge over the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid.
