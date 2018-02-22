Napoli given transfer hope as Torreira hints at Everton snub
18 May at 15:20Everton and Napoli are among the clubs interested in signing Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira and the Uruguayan midfielder has just released a quick update on his future in an interview with Sampdorianews.net: “I don’t know if I am ready to play for a big club. I don’t know where I will play next season, I’ve spent some amazing seasons here at Sampdoria and I am happy for now. I’d like to remain in Italy. There is a good quality of life and food is great. Right now, however, I know nothing about my future.”
