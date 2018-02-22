Napoli given transfer hope as Torreira hints at Everton snub

Everton and Napoli are among the clubs interested in signing Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira and the Uruguayan midfielder has just released a quick update on his future in an interview with Sampdorianews.net: “I don’t know if I am ready to play for a big club. I don’t know where I will play next season, I’ve spent some amazing seasons here at Sampdoria and I am happy for now. I’d like to remain in Italy. There is a good quality of life and food is great. Right now, however, I know nothing about my future.”

