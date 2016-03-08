Napoli goalkeeper sends a message to PSG and Liverpool

Colombia and Napoli's David Ospina, has shared some of his thoughts on Sky Sports after the match between his national team and Argentina. Soccdoria in the last round of Serie A. "We come from a difficult, but now we have an important game against Fiorentina and we need a good result to stay. high in the table. "Fiorentina is a team that has a history, good players, but we have to think about ourselves and make sure we get the three points, the Champions League is an important tournament progress there. " Naples are in the same group with French champions Paris Saint-Germain and last year's finalists Liverpool. Ospina, has shared some thoughts to Sky Sport after the match between his national team and Argentina.



Ospina















President Aurelio De Laurentiis has been awarded a new coach by Carlo Ancelotti.