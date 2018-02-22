Today's edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports Marek Hamsik organized a private dinner with his team-mates on Tuesday. He paid the entire bill in a well-known Japanese restaurant in Pozzuoli and gave to each member of the team and of the technical staff a gift. According to the report, the gifts could be Hamsik's first step towards Napoli exit as the player is strongly wanted in China. Napoli are being linked with signing the likes of Andre Gomes, Davy Klaassen and Bryan Cristante.