Napoli, Hamsik: 'Return to Napoli? I'm proud of the relationship between me and the city'
31 October at 22:45Former Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik, currently playing for Chinese side Dalian Yifang, spoke to Italian radio outlet Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the Partenopei’s 2-2 draw against Atalanta and a possible return to the club.
"I hope it's just negative moments and that it's not just about Napoli. I'm sorry for the guys, they had a fantastic game. They dominated and had to win. Return to the San Paolo? It's always very nice, there's always a lot of love for me. I'm proud of this special relationship between me and the city, something unique that I hope will continue forever. Napoli Ambassador? I'd like that very much, being an ambassador for the club where I grew up and spent the most important part of my career. I can't wait to come back and do this tour of the pitch for the fans.”
The 32-year-old Slovakian midfielder spent 12 seasons with Napoli between 2007 and 2009, where he made 520 appearances across all competitions. In that time he scored 121 goals, provided 99 assists and won 2 Coppa Italia with the club.
Apollo Heyes
