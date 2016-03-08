Napoli, Hamsik undergoes medical in Madrid ahead of China move

08 February at 12:30
Napoli captain Marek Hamsik is undergoing his medical tests in Madrid ahead of his move to Dalian Yifang. Hamsik arrived in Madrid this morning after that he didn’t train with the rest of the team yesterday.

Napoli had blocked the player’s exit because of problems emerged between the two clubs. Apparently, the Chinese club didn’t respect some agreements that had already been taken.
Hamsik’s agent, however, have been working to finalize the deal even when everything seemed gone and the legendary Napoli captain is now one step away from signing with the Chinese Super League giants.
 

