Napoli have decided: they will pay the Manolas release clause
19 June at 12:35Serie A giants Napoli have now decided that they will pay the release clause of Roma defender Kostas Manolas.
The Greek defender has been one of the most consistent defensive players in the Serie A over the last three seasons and his impressive performances had attracted the interest of multiple clubs across Europe.
After reliable Sky Italia reports stated that Napoli want to pay the release clause of the defender, Il Messagero claim that that the partenopei have made the decision of paying off the clause of 36 million euros.
Personal terms were already agreed with the defender and now the deal is only a step away from completion. The paying of the release clause will put the final details into the picture.
But the business won't end there. Amadou Diawara will be part of the deal and the midfielder will head to Roma, as the giallorossi are no in talks to understand how they will pay in the deal.
