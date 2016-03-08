Napoli have identified a possible replacement for Koulibaly in Spain
09 April at 19:00Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified a possible replacement for the outgoing star defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Partenopei expect to sell Koulibaly in the summer and have been searching for an adequate replacement. Giuntoli has identified 27-year-old Sevilla defender Diego Carlos. The Brazilian, who is contracted to the Spanish side until 2024, has impressed massively this season after joining the club from French side Nantes last summer. The player has made 31 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2705 minutes. In that time, he has scored two goals and helped the side keep 13 clean sheets.
The only issue is that the player has a high release clause, the report continues. Carlos’ contract includes a €75 million release clause, so for now Napoli are simply studying the situation and asking Sevilla about the player.
Apollo Heyes
