Napoli have increased their offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Lobotka

Napoli have raised their offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the Partenopei are incredibly keen to sign the 25-year-old midfielder, who is impressing in Spain this season. Napoli have offered €21 million plus bonuses for the player, moving closer and closer to the demands of the Spanish club.Lobotka has made 17 appearances for Celta Vigo so far this season.Apollo Heyes