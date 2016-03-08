Napoli have increased their offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Lobotka
08 January at 18:40Napoli have raised their offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Partenopei are incredibly keen to sign the 25-year-old midfielder, who is impressing in Spain this season. Napoli have offered €21 million plus bonuses for the player, moving closer and closer to the demands of the Spanish club.
Lobotka has made 17 appearances for Celta Vigo so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
