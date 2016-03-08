Napoli have reached an agreement with Celta Vigo for Lobotka: the full details
09 January at 16:40Napoli and Celta Vigo have reached an agreement for the transfer of Stanislav Lobotka, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the two sides reached an agreement after a long set of negotiations. The Partenopei will pay €20 million for the 25-year-old Slovakian midfielder, with €4-5 million in bonuses that could see the overall fee rise up to €25 million. The last remaining detail now is related to the terms of the payment.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, the report continues, must agree with Celta Vigo the number of instalments that must be paid to the Spanish club in order to reach the total payment, with 3-4 years expected to be the full time period.
Lobotka has made 17 appearances for Celta Vigo so far this season, impressing with his strong defensive performances and vision on the pitch. He made 32 appearances last season for the Spanish club.
Apollo Heyes
