Napoli have submitted an offer for Celta Vigo talent Lobotka: the details
27 December at 19:30Napoli are preparing to make a strong offer for Celta Vigo regista Stanislav Lobotka in the upcoming January transfer window, according to an exclusive report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Partenopei coach Gennaro Gattuso has given his blessing for the deal, with the Calabrian coach appreciating the Slovakian midfielder’s strong qualities. The player’s agent will meet with the Celta Vigo management over the next few days in order to present Napoli’s initial offer.
Napoli have offered around €15-16 million plus bonuses for Lobotka, the report highlights, although the Spanish club have requested €25 million for his signature. The 25-year-old midfielder is pushing for a move to Napoli, a wish that has been already communicated to his club. A response from the Spanish side is expected over the next 48 hours.
This season Lobotka has made 17 appearances for the club, being one of the most consistent and impressive players in the squad.
Apollo Heyes
