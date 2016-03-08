Napoli hit injury blow: the details
08 September at 16:15Serie A giants Napoli have been hit with an injury problem as Eljif Elmas has sustained a problem on international duty.
Elmas joined Napoli earlier this summer from Turkish side Fenerbahce. The midfielder is known to be one of the best young players in the country. He has already made his debut for the partenopei but is yet to start a game for the club.
Napoli have received bad news about Elmas as Igor Angelovski, technical commissioner of the Macedonian national team, spoke at the press conference to clarify the incident: "Elmas was injured in a tussle with Iliev, now he is undergoing instrumental examinations."
The midfielder left his training session early with his Macedonia for a knock on his right ankle after a game clash with a teammate. The ankle was immediately inflated and Elmas was taken to the hospital for the appropriate instrumental examinations.
