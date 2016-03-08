Napoli hit out at fake news regarding Haaland offer
26 October at 12:00Yesterday, reports did the round via Il Mattino that both Napoli and Juventus were offered the chance to sign Norwegian youngster Erling Braut Haaland for a fee of just five million euros whilst the player played for Molde in Norway.
Today, Napoli's official Twitter account denied the rumours, stating that: 'We read that Il Mattino interviewed an observer that Haaland was proposed to Napoli for 5 million, the 'news' being false and surprising that, before writing it, the journalist did not contact Napoli to confirm or deny it.'
Leggiamo che il Mattino ha intervistato un osservatore secondo il quale Haaland sarebbe stato proposto al @sscnapoli per 5 milioni. La ‘notizia’ è falsa e stupisce che, prima di scriverla, il giornalista non abbia contattato il Napoli per avere una conferma o una smentita.— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) October 26, 2019
