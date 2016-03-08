Napoli hold the key to signing Chelsea and Juventus target
13 October at 11:15Krzysztof Piatek has had an excellent start to the 2018/19 Serie A season, with the 23-year-old Polish forward scoring 9 goals in 7 games for Genoa so far this season – scoring in all seven Serie A games he has played in this season.
With a record like this, Piatek was bound to attract interest from top clubs and that he has done, with Chelsea, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Roma and Napoli all keen in signing the young Pole.
According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli may hold the upper hand in the push for Piatek, as the forwards compatriots Milik and Zielinski both play for Napoli and could offer both support and encouragement to leave Genoa for Naples.
Meanwhile, the interest is high, with Roma looking for a replacement in the long-term for Edin Dzeko, whilst Napoli undoubtedly want a player with a poacher finish – to act as a foil to the pace and winger-abilities of Lorenzo Insigne.
