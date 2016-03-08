Napoli hope as Lozano hints at Man Utd snub

Napoli and Manchester United target Hirving Lozano has dropped a seemingly huge hint on his future plans in an interview with Voetbal International.

The winger who shot to prominence with Mexico in the World Cup last summer has continued his impressive form into the league season with his club PSV, scoring 21 goals in 40 games, as his side fought Ajax and their selection of wonderkids all the way to the end of the season before eventually losing out in the race for the Eredivisie.

He has long been linked with a move away from Holland, and his latest comments will undoubtedly interest Napoli and Manchester United who have both had a long-standing admiration for the tricky winger. However he hinted during the interview that Champions League football would be a key factor in his decision making, dealing Manchester United a hammer blow in the process.

“I think I'm ready to take a step forward but it doesn't make sense to talk about things that could happen. My heart is for PSV and I don't know what will happen tomorrow. The Champions League is the stage to which I aspire it is also necessary if you want to become a better footballer. It is important for me to play with and against the best players in the world".