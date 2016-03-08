Napoli, how Ancelotti's meeting with the players went

The players, understandably so, weren't too happy about the decision, which Ancelotti motivated with the lack of personality in the squad for the time being. However, the accepted it, also bringing a few requests to the manager: play with 4-3-3, train with more intensity and study the opponents even better.

Napoli will have a training retreat from Wednesday from Sunday. After the 1-2 loss against Bologna at home, Carlo Ancelotti made this decision, and not the president. This morning, the manager brought the group together to communicate the retreat.