Napoli, Hysaj removed from squad list for Champions League clash
30 September at 20:15Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to remove defender Elseid Hysaj from the list of players called up for the Partenopei’s Champions League game against Genk on Wednesday, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Albanian full-back was initially called up by the Italian coach for the trip to Belgium, but clearly the coach has decided that the player is no longer necessary for the game.
Hysaj had a summer filled with rumour and speculation about his future, with interest coming from Premier League side Tottenham and Spanish sides Valencia and Atletico Madrid. However, a move never materialised for the Albanian full-back and he remained with Napoli, to whom he is contracted until 2021.
The player hasn’t featured heavily for Napoli this season, only playing 20 minutes across two league games for the Partenopei. He missed Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Sampdoria due to muscle fatigue, an injury that may still be plaguing him.
Apollo Heyes
