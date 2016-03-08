Napoli, Hysaj’s agent: 'I'll talk to Giuntoli and Gattuso in January about his future'
27 December at 18:40Napoli full back Elseid Hysaj’s agent, Mario Giuffredi, discussed his future in an interview with Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli via Calciomercato.com today.
"Hysaj was a hero in the second half against Sassuolo, he is an important player and can make his contribution. At the beginning of January, I'll see Giuntoli and Gattuso. I've known the coach for many years, and we have a good relationship, I'll talk to him clearly and we'll figure out what to do.”
Contracted until 2021, the 25-year-old Albanian full back has made six appearances across all competitions for Napoli so far this season, suffering from both injuries and a lack of form under previous coach Carlo Ancelotti. He has been linked with a move to Roma in January, with the Giallorossi clearly looking for new full backs.
Apollo Heyes
