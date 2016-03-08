Napoli, Hysaj's agent: 'They could have sold him for €50 million to Chelsea, now he may leave for free'
14 November at 17:30Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj’s agent, Mario Giuffredi, spoke to Italian radio station Radio Punto Nuovo via Calciomercato.com today, discussing his client and a potential sale to Premier League side Chelsea that could have taken place 18 months ago.
"Is Hysaj a prisoner? Whatever happens, important results will come. If we leave, we'll do what we had to do in the summer. If we don't leave, Napoli will lose the player on a free, but we always land in a positive way. Napoli a year and a half ago could have had €50 million from Chelsea, if they make him stay at Napoli, they risk losing him for nothing. Exchange with Florenzi? I don't know, Hysaj likes Roma, but I don't know anything about the exchange. Roma need a full-back, Spinazzola is a strong player, but he often has problems. Florenzi is not considered a full-back, but from what I see he's not been given any room in another role.”
The 25-year-old Albanian right back, whose contract expires with Napoli in June of 2021, has struggled for first team minutes this season under coach Carlo Ancelotti. He has suffered from both muscle fatigue and a small fracture, but even when fit Ancelotti is choosing to leave the player on the bench.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments