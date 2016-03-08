Napoli, Hysaj's agent: 'We're not renewing his contract, its time for a change'
07 October at 15:30Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj’s agent Mario Giuffredi spoke to Italian radio show Radio Punto Nuovo via Calciomercato.com to discuss his clients physical condition following the player’s injury in the Partenopei’s goalless draw against Torino yesterday and the player’s future.
“Hysaj is fine, he has a bit of pain in his ribs and chest, he has a fracture but it's only. a little worrying fortunately. Ansaldi was good and very lucid in cushioning the fall. Seeing the fall, we thought of even more serious things, it was chilling. The recovery time is around 25 days. Elseid proved to be an important player on both sides, Ancelotti told me that he would be happy if he stayed because he gave him guarantees in this regard. He stayed because unfortunately we weren't able to close negotiations, but it was a bad thing to downsize him because there's a coach who considered him. Roma are a welcome solution for the player, if not the first one. In a year's time his contract will expire, Napoli could lose him for nothing and that would be a shame, because we have an excellent relationship. We're not renewing, both we and Napoli are aware that the conditions are not there. I think it's time for the lad to change after four and a half years, there's no need to talk about it because we think the same way.”
The 25-year-old Albanian right-back joined Napoli from Empoli in 2015 and become a regular in the squad after his impressive performances with his former club. His contract expires with Napoli in 2021, leaving the Neapolitan side no choice but to look for potential interested parties in the player over the next couple of transfer windows.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments