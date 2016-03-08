Napoli, Hysaj: "We can catch up to Juve..."

Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss (via Calciomercato.com) on a few Napoli topics here is what he had to say on the matter:



" League title race? Well it's not over yet, this season just began. If a 6 points difference means that it's over, it's not even worth playing. Carlo Ancelotti has always done well and we hope that he will continue achieving great results with us here. Ancelotti is a great person and he likes to laugh and have fun. He is used to training champions so it's an honor to play for him. We know that we can keep on improving so this is our goal. Ronaldo? Well he didn't score against me but he did get an assist. PSG? We are confident in our talent and we know that we can compete with any team in the World. We have to keep on working hard and results will surely follow...".



Let's not forget that Juve are currently perfect as they will be difficult to catch up to. Napoli had an amazing season last season under Maurizio Sarri but even if they cracked the 90 point mark, they still finished second best behind Max Allegri's team. You can visit Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter right here.