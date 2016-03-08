Napoli, Icardi negotiating potential transfer deal: report

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are in negotiations to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, according to Sportitalia.



The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from Milan after being told by the club that he is not in the plans of the new manager Antonio Conte moving forward.



In the new developments, the 26-year-old is being linked with a move to Naples and have already had discussions with the club representatives.



It is believed that most of the things between Napoli and the player have been agreed except the player’s image rights.



However, negotiations between Inter and Gli Azzurri over a potential transfer deal is yet to begin.

