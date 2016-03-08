Serie A giants Napoli have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Benjamin Henrichs as a replacement for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.Gazzetta dello Sport state that the Red Devils have asked for a fee of about 15 to 17 million euros from Napoli for Darmian, apart from lucrative loan deal this summer. It could mean that the partenopei bow out of the chase for the Italian.The outlet says that Napoli sees Benjamin Henrichs as an alternative for Darmian and could make an offer for the Leverkusen man this summer.