Napoli identify Lazio star as Cavani alternative

17 November at 12:45
Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly seeing Lazio's Ciro Immobile as a possible alternative for Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan has been heavily linked with a return to the partenopei, who have been after a better goalscoring centre-forward over the last few months. Aurelio di Laurentiis had, in the summer, said that Cavani would have to lower his wages if he wants to return.

Tuttosport say that if Cavani doesn't return, Napoli will look at the option of signing Ciro Immobile, who signed a new contract with the biancocelesti this past summer.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.