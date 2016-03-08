Napoli identify Lazio star as Cavani alternative
17 November at 12:45Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly seeing Lazio's Ciro Immobile as a possible alternative for Edinson Cavani.
The Uruguayan has been heavily linked with a return to the partenopei, who have been after a better goalscoring centre-forward over the last few months. Aurelio di Laurentiis had, in the summer, said that Cavani would have to lower his wages if he wants to return.
Tuttosport say that if Cavani doesn't return, Napoli will look at the option of signing Ciro Immobile, who signed a new contract with the biancocelesti this past summer.
