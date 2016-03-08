Napoli identify Spanish defender as Koulibaly replacement
13 October at 16:35Serie A giants Napoli have reportedly identified Unai Nunez as a possible replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly.
Koulibaly has become one of the world's best defenders over the last two seasons and reports have constantly linked him with moves to Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid. He came up with an impressive performance against Liverpool in the Champions League recently.
Tuttomercatoweb claim that the partenopei have identified Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez as a replacement for the Senegalese star, who is valued at over 100 million euros by Napoli.
Fabian Ruiz, Unai's Spanish national team teammate, could help Napoli initiate talks and bring the move closer. Aurelio di Laurentiis, the report states, is keen on avoiding a crisis if Koulibaly does end up leaving at some point.
There is interest from the Premier League for Nunez and he currently has a release clause of 30 million euros. English clubs could make an offer in January and Napoli are keeping their eyes peeled.
He has been relegated to the bench this season by Bilbao and this could force him into moving away in January.
