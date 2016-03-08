Napoli in contention to sign Milan’s Rodriguez in January
14 December at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli are in contention to sign league rivals AC Milan’s out-of-favour full-back Ricardo Rodriguez in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of Theo Hernandez from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.
As per the latest report, the Naples-based outfit are one of the clubs who are interested in signing Rodriguez especially after the arrival of new manager Gennaro Gattuso who has worked with the player during his time as the Milan manager.
However, Napoli are not the only club interested in signing the 27-year-old as they face competition from two German Bundesliga clubs—Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04—for acquiring the services of the former Wolfsburg defender.
