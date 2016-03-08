Napoli in for attacking revolution: From Lozano to 'the Messi of Iran'
06 March at 18:30The already defined purchase of Andrea Petagna for June and the confirmation - for which only the official announcement is missing - of Dries Mertens does not complete the situation in the attacking department fo Napoli. A real revolution is expected in the Partenopei squad during the summer and club is taking note of the situation.
According to Corriere dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), Callejon is likely to leave in the summer, with his contract at the San Paolo expiring and Valencia offering a tempting three-year contract. Younes and Fernando Llorente are also on their way out of the club.
An eye must also be kept on the cases of Lozano and Milik, two players who for different reasons could be used to make cash. The Mexican is appreciated by teams in Spain and Atletico Madrid could make a move, while the Pole has refused the renewal proposed by the club and with a contract expiring at the end of next season, he can end up on the market.
And Napoli does not want to be found unprepared and has already identified a list of goals for the summer: Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz and Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo are players who Giuntoli is following, while the new name is that of Sardar Azmoun, Zenit Saint Petersburg's star, nicknamed the "Messi of Iran".
Go to comments