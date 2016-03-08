Napoli are ready to pay a whole €30 million to recruit David Luiz, according to reports from Italy.

The English press is awash with rumours that Arsenal were ready to take the Brazilian off the Pensioners’ hands, but Il Mattino believe that the Seleçao star is more in the Italians’ sights.

He was originally signed to Chelsea during Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure in 2011, but was then sold to PSG before being brought back by Antonio Conte.

​Trouble is, after a good opening scene with the Italian, Luiz has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Carlo Ancelotti wants new centre-backs - possibly because Kalidou Koulibaly could leave - and Luiz is a name on his list.

The Neapolitan paper mentioned this two weeks ago,

The Brazilian is considered to be technical on the ball, but defensively suspect. He has only made four starts since the turn of the year, as Chelsea finished outside the Champions League places.