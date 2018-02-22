Ancelotti at Napoli: A dream for many fans that soon could become a reality. With Sarri possibly on his way out, a door could be opened for the 58-year-old, after rejecting the Italian national team.

In fact, in the last hours, it's been revealed that talks between the Italian manager and Napoli's De Laurentiis have been ongoing for about a year. Furthermore, these contacts have intensified lately, amid rumours suggesting that Sarri will leave at the end of the season.

After a few experiences that Ancelotti most likely would want to forget, Napoli and the city of Naples could be the perfect place for his re-launch. In addition, there are also family reasons that would support this decision. Ancelotti's daughter is married to a man from Mondragone, a town just a few kilometres from Napoli's training ground.

However, the potential move remains unthinkable, at least until Wednesday, when there will be the last and final meeting between Sarri and De Laurentiis. Should Sarri decide to leave, then Napoli's president will certainly resume contacts with Ancelotti.