Napoli, Insigne criticises Higuain: 'He had a problem with us'

"I didn't like his way of celebrating. Juventus move was a free choice, he was free to take it, of course. However, we crossed paths other times after that and never even once he came to greet us in the locker room, which would've been a natural gesture.

"This means, therefore, that he also had a problem with us (and not only the club), with his former teammates who helped him get to 36 goals in a single season," Insigne concluded.

In other words, the relationship between Higuain and Napoli is more broken than what you could've thought, as now the players are involved as well.