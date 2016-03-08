Napoli, Insigne hid injury suffered during warm-up before Juventus game
04 September at 12:00This morning the Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com reported on the condition of Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne. The 28-year-old Italian forward was forced to pull out from the national team after he sustained an injury during the club’s 4-3 loss in Turin against Juventus last week. According to the report, Insigne returned to Naples yesterday from the national team training camp.
There are three key points on the programme: the first is a key recovery timeline, which is to have Insigne healthy and fit in time for Napoli’s Champions League opener against Liverpool. The second is a goal, which is to have the Italian ready for Sampdoria’s visit to the Stadio San Paolo.
The final point is an assumption to avoid any kind of reckless behaviour so the player can recover quickly and avoid future injuries in a season that Napoli are hoping will be the one they can topple Juventus’ domestic dominance. One of the contributing factors to Insigne’s injury was that he forced himself to play the first half against the Bianconeri, despite noticing the injury during the warm-up and hiding it from both Carlo Ancelotti and the team doctor in order to play.
Apollo Heyes
