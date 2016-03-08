Napoli, Insigne hints at possible departure
06 April at 09:30Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has given a lengthy interview to Il Corriere dello Sport in which he discussed his future; and the possibility of moving elsewhere - as well as commenting on Napoli's upcoming Europa League ties with Arsenal.
"I'm better and almost perfect, now Ancelotti decides. It is clear that my thoughts are to recover for the match against Arsenal in the Europa League.
"Do I see myself with another shirt? Now, while we are talking about it, and more generally now, at this stage, I do not even think about it. But I know that maybe there may be someone around me who persuades me. But there are no teams, none that I am interested in. I have the duty to think, without being immodest, that in these years with Naples I have given some demonstration of what I can do.
"Did I choose Raiola to leave? None of this is true and you are free not to believe it. But I believe that Mino, with Jorge Mendes, is the strongest in circulation and that he represents an authority on the subject. But there is no conspiracy theory. As long as I stay here I will always give 110 percent and here I want to stay there for a long time. I also know that I am twenty-eight years old and that it can happen, in my career, to find myself in front of an offer, that is to say, irrefusable. This can happen.
"My assessment? I have not the foggiest idea. To me the market seems to have gone mad again and the price cannot be possibly assumed. And then it's also none of my business: I have to play, score, have fun."
