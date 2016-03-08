Napoli, Insigne: "I hope to bring important trophies to Naples"
22 October at 22:30Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne spoke to Italian broadcaster Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today, discussing his childhood dreams and what he hopes he can achieve with the club.
"As a child I played on the street like all the boys in Naples and dreamt of becoming a professional and Italian captain. I succeeded, now I hope to bring some important trophies to this city that deserves it.”
The 28-year-old Italian, a Naples native, is a product of Napoli’s youth team and has been a part of the club since 2010. He has made 313 appearances for Napoli so far in his career, scoring 80 goals and providing 71 assists in that time. He has scored three goals and provided five assists so far this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments