Napoli, Insigne: 'I want to be the captain for many years, Juventus...'

"To wear the armband in Naples doesn't happen every day. I just became captain after Hamsik's departure, and I'm proud of it. I want to represent the blue people and I hope I'll wear it for many years," he began.

The winger also spoke about his new position under Ancelotti, admitting that he hasn't been very effective as of late, while explaining the importance of the Juve game.

"Ancelotti has changed my position and I feel good, even if I haven't been as effective as before recently. The most important thing is to always work hard, but it's important to score goals. We will try to win because the game has a special flavour, it's always nice to score at Juve, but the performance is more important," he concluded.