Napoli, Insigne: 'I would not have been dismissed if it weren't for Koulibaly boos'
25 January at 14:30Lorenzo Insigne was sent off in Napoli's 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan at San Siro in December; in a game marred by the racial abuse of Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Koulibaly himself was also sent off after receiving a second yellow card for sarcastically applauding the referee.
Speaking to DAZN, Insigne spoke about the incident and also took time to comment on Gonzalo Higuain and Napoli's upcoming game against AC Milan, also at San Siro:
"The expulsion? If at San Siro had not happened what happened to Koulibaly, I do not think I would have had me expelled, sometimes because of my nervousness I lose my head a little, I know that I have to check myself more."
ON HIGUAIN AND ANCELOTTI - "I have not heard from Higuain for a long time, he made his choice and I wish him good luck. I have an excellent relationship with Ancelotti, he has it all with me. I have always valued it. Changing my role? He proposed to me after the defeat against Samp, it was his intuition and I immediately put myself at his disposal."
