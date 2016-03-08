Napoli, Insigne: 'Our fans need to push us to victory like last year...'

16 September at 11:45
Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne spoke to Naples based newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com this morning about the Partenopei’s upcoming Champions League opener against Champions League holders Liverpool.
 
Last season Napoli also faced Liverpool in the group stages of the competition, winning at home in the Stadio San Paolo 1-0 but losing away at Anfield 1-0.
 
The 28-year-old Napoli skipper is keen to improve upon last year’s performance in Europe and progress out of the group stages in the competition, with coach Carlo Ancelotti one of the best coaches ever in the competition.
 
"I'm aiming for a great performance together with the whole team and to get the result. Beyond whether I score or not, the important thing is to win. I'm asking our fans to push us to the end like they did last year in the match we won against Liverpool at Sao Paulo.”

Apollo Heyes

