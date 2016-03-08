Napoli, Insigne: 'People always criticize me...'

10 March at 22:10
Lorenzo Insigne scored a late equalizer today for Napoli in their game against Sassuolo as he later talked to the press, here is what he had to say to Sky Sport: ' We had to do better but considering how the game was going, this is a decent result. Even so, I was still disappointed since I always want to win. Critics? People always criticize me but I always remain focus. Juve are far ahead but we are still doing well and are second...'. More to come...

