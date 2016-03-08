Napoli, Insigne's former agent: 'Seeing him in the stands is puzzling...'
04 October at 20:30Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne’s former agent Antonio Ottaiano spoke to Italian radio station Radio Punto Nuovo via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the player and the current situation of Napoli.
"Insigne is a serious professional. I remember that when he went to play with Cavese he was slightly overweight and I made him notice, from that moment he got up to speed and has not failed. I can't tell you what's going on today. There are dynamics to be consolidated in the team, seeing him in the stands is puzzling. Napoli have given reasons that must be accepted for what they are. It's an important element for the Azzurri and for Italian football in general. I believe that any coach must put the players in a position to make them perform at their best. I think Ancelotti has all the elements to do that. It's difficult to get into the tactical issue, because the coach will have his convictions in this regard. The coach knows the characteristics and potential of his role more than another. Then personal relationships in the teams are things that happen, they are clarified, and we move forward in the name of a common interest. Among the various possibilities, I think that the 4-4-2 is the least suitable module. In any case, it's always the mental serenity of the player that makes the difference. If it adapts, it may be better from the second point.”
The 28-year-old Italian forward was left on the bench in Napoli’s last league game against Brescia and was left out of the Partenopei’s Champions League squad completely against Genk earlier this week. This has confused many Napoli fans, considering Insigne has scored three goals and provided four assists in five games for the club this season.
Apollo Heyes
