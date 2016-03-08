Napoli, Insigne: 'We are closer to Juve now'
30 July at 11:30Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne spoke to Corriere Dello Sport about the transfer market, as well as the upcoming season and the distance between themselves and Juventus.
"The market is not a topic that I should face, the club thinks about it and that is how it should be. I can imagine that the fans are expecting some sort of intervention, but they are serene and always remain close to Napoli," he began.
The Italian also spoke to about the race with Juventus, which last season wasn't as close as the previous one. However, he believes Napoli are closer than ever now.
"If we are the anti-Juve? They have switched managers, as have Inter, Milan and Roma. I think that compared to these clubs, Napoli, who have stuck with Ancelotti on the bench, have the advantage. I think can we can say that we are closer to Juve now," he concluded.
