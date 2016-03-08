Napoli, Insigne: "We responded in the right way..."

Lorenzo Insigne scored the game winner today as Napoli beat Fiorentina 1-0. Here is what he had to say to Sky Sport after the game:



"I was a little tired but I am happy to have helped. We now have to continue like this and keep improving. Goal? Well I am happy but more importantly, we got the three points. We can now shift our focus to the UEFA Champions league as we will have a difficult game on Tuesday. We needed to respond after the disappointing result against Sampdoria and that's what we did...". Visit Calciomercato.com for more news...