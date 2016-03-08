Napoli, Inter are also on Allan: the possible counterparts

According to today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport, Inter are also interested in Allan. The Napoli midfielder has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent days, as a result of the chaos that is currently surrounding the Partenopei.

The Nerazzurri are keeping tabs on the Brazilian international and could decide to propose a technical counterpart: Gagliardini, Vecino or Politano. Most likely, a potential offer would also include some cash, as Allan is worth more than those players.