Napoli-Inter, Conte's men out to break 22-year drought
03 January at 22:40Calciomercato looks ahead to the huge fixture to kick off 2020 for these two clubs. The statistics leading up to the fixture are alarming and contrasting to the current form of both sides.
There have been 73 meetings between Napoli and Inter at the San Paolo stadium. The numbers are in favour of the Azzurri, who have 37 wins to their name, 19 draws and 17 are Inter's victories.
Napoli enjoyed their last victory over Inter at this ground only 8 months ago, when Ancelotti and his boys had the better with a clear 4-1 win over Inter in the second last fixture of the 2018/19 calendar season.
The most alarming stat however, would be that Inter, on the other hand, have not had a success at San Paolo for over 22 years: it was on 21 October 1997 that the last Nerazzurri victory in a Napoli-Inter game took effect, which ended 0-2.
