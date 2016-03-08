Napoli-Inter: Mertens and Koulibaly still not ready
01 January at 21:00Napoli will greet top of the league Inter in the return match to kick off 2020 in Italy.
Mertens is not recovered, Koulibaly and Maksimovic neither. There is no good news for Gattuso from the infirmary in view of the big match with Inter (via calciomercato).
This is the official report after today's training, the first of 2020:
"Napoli immediately resumed training at the Technical Center on the first day of the year. The Azzurri prepare the match against Inter on Monday 6 January at San Paolo for the postponement of the 18th day of Serie A (8.45 pm).
Afterwards aerobic work followed by technical exercises on the circuit of equipment. Luperto spent the whole session with the group. Personalised work for Mertens. Therapy for Koulibaly and Maksimovic ".
For more news, visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments