Napoli: Inter on standby as Mertens looking to leave in January
18 December at 13:20Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Dries Mertens will not be renewing his contract with Napoli and will be free to negotiate as early as January 1st. Inter are set to be ready to open negotiations with Napoli as soon as the winter marcato comes into effect.
The Belgium international has made 21 appearances for Napoli this season in both Seria A and Champions League and is no stranger still to finding the back of the net, scoring nine goals and creating four assists.
At 32 years of age, Aurelio De Laurentiis is looking to start fresh and rebuild a squad with some the majority of those players being apart of a long term project. After sacking Carlo Ancelotti, Gattuso does not seem to consider Mertens as integral to the squad.
Antonio Conte is said to be an admirer and for the cheapest possible price, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta could very well make a move.
Anthony Privetera
